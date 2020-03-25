Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in Iceland on the Snaefellsnes-Peninsula. I discovered this mountain by chance. On the way back from the famous mountain Kirkjufell, my wife and I drove back to Borganes in the very late evening. Since the light was so great at the moment, I stopped the car and took the chance. That's why I did not want to build a tripod. Maybe the light situation would not have been so nice. That's why I chose aperture 8.