User Icon
You are at:»»»Bjarnarhafnarfjall, Grundarfjordur, Iceland by Carsten Meyerdierks

Bjarnarhafnarfjall, Grundarfjordur, Iceland by Carsten Meyerdierks

Views: 1,512
Reflections Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in Iceland on the Snaefellsnes-Peninsula. I discovered this mountain by chance. On the way back from the famous mountain Kirkjufell, my wife and I drove back to Borganes in the very late evening. Since the light was so great at the moment, I stopped the car and took the chance. That's why I did not want to build a tripod. Maybe the light situation would not have been so nice. That's why I chose aperture 8.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®