Bixby Bridge, Big Sur, California, USA by Stephen Whitaker

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this image on a summer trip down California's iconic Pacific Coastal Highway from San Francisco to Big Sur. A photographer friend and I were looking to escape a minor heat wave by making our way to the cool coastal air and fantastic vistas available along this incredible stretch of road. When we arrived at Bixby Bridge in Big Sur, sunset was approaching and though there was beautiful color in the sky and water, the quality of light and contrast moved me to compose for black and white printing, and the movement in the clouds was something I wanted to capture via long exposure with a 10-stop neutral density filter. I am fond of this image because it evokes immediate recall of much of what I love about living and shooting in California, and invites me to feel connected with much of what has been inspiring landscape photographers and painters in this region for decades.