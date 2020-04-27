Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture is taken in Mammoth Lakes, a town in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. This little mountain town is known for its ski and hiking trails and also a home for Devils Postpile National Monument. The 101-foot waterfall is part of the Devils Postpile National Monument. It is known for the colorful rainbow that its mist creates. The best time to experience the rainbows is midday when the sun is highest. After hiking to this location during midday, my goal was to capture the rainbow over the waterfall from high above; however, going down to the foot of the waterfall created a more dynamic image even though the rainbow was not visible anymore. I opt-in for the more dynamic image and left rainbow out for this shot.