Birches, Hintersee, Austria by Peter Richter

Forest Assignment

Picture Story

Being aware of interesting intimate scenes in landscape photography can be a rewarding experience in my opinion. This image was taken during a hike through a forest along a small creek near Hintersee in Salzburg, Austria. It was a day in June this year with light rain and some fog. So it was inviting to focus on details in the forest. In my portfolio, I entitled the print "Together". It is a real storyteller for me, telling about the way trees complement each other in various ways.

