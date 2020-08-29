All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The photo was taken in late autumn in the Kumiecie forest near Gołdap - a town in north-eastern Poland, located right next to the border with Russia.

It was a fine morning and a bike trip to the nearby forest was a great pleasure, although a large photo bag was attached to the bike carrier. The sun was covered with a thin layer of clouds which resulted in a very soft light effect. I only came to the Kumiecie forest with black and white films and I planned to expose a few films in the so-called multiple exposure. White birch trees against the background of a dark forest were very suitable for this project.

During World War II, in this area there was a research facility that worked on a V-2 rocket engine and the headquarters of the Luftwaffe. There are many remains of these dark times in the forest.

I took the photo in a quadruple exposure . The next process was developing the film and its digitalization using the Epson V 850 Pro scanner and then digital processing. The black frame, which is a representation of the emulsion remaining at the edges of the stil after exposure, is an integral part of the image.