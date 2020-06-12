Big Sur Sunset, California, USA by Craig Bill

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

With cliffs standing hundreds of feet up above the rocky coves and sharp outcroppings churning with foamy surf and sound, it’s no wonder that many photographers and travelers consider Big Sur and the surrounding area the most dramatic stretch of USA coastline - even internationally so. Along with its rough and primitive natural beauty, Big Sur is a region with a long artistic history, as well as perfectly positioned restaurants and unique resorts and boutique hotels that let you immerse yourself in this world of fogs, coastal redwood forests, grassy hills and undisputed coastal views - especially during sunset - And that was the reason for my highway 101 road trip this time around. I waited to see if the Sun would peek out under the clouds before retiring another day. It went exactly as planned, and the Sun burst color over the landscape then escaped over the horizon. Sometimes plans work out just right.