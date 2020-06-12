User Icon
You are at:»»Big Sur Sunset, California, USA by Craig Bill
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Big Sur Sunset, California, USA by Craig Bill

By on 0 Comments

Big Sur Sunset, California, USA by Craig Bill
Views: 901

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

With cliffs standing hundreds of feet up above the rocky coves and sharp outcroppings churning with foamy surf and sound, it’s no wonder that many photographers and travelers consider Big Sur and the surrounding area the most dramatic stretch of USA coastline - even internationally so. Along with its rough and primitive natural beauty, Big Sur is a region with a long artistic history, as well as perfectly positioned restaurants and unique resorts and boutique hotels that let you immerse yourself in this world of fogs, coastal redwood forests, grassy hills and undisputed coastal views - especially during sunset - And that was the reason for my highway 101 road trip this time around. I waited to see if the Sun would peek out under the clouds before retiring another day. It went exactly as planned, and the Sun burst color over the landscape then escaped over the horizon. Sometimes plans work out just right.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®