Big Sur, California, USA by Gary Fua

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

McWay Falls is an 80-foot-tall (24 m) waterfall on the coast of Big Sur in central California that flows year-round from McWay Creek in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, about 37 miles (60 km) south of Carmel, into the Pacific Ocean. During high tide, it is a tidefall, a waterfall that empties directly into the ocean.

The photo of McWay Falls was taken during a 100% sunset burn forecast, my friend received a short notice from another photographer friend that sunset in Big Sur will be 100% colorful. It was! We hurriedly drove the 3-hour journey passing through familiar photo spots along the way. As we inched closer anticipation was so intense that the narrow zigzag two-lane road seemed like a straight highway with our speed.

Just on time for the sunset we arrived at the parking lot, we walked through the narrow path to set up to this overlook. After contemplating on my composition, I opted for a vertical shot including the colorful clouds on the left top portion while taking at least 2-second shutter speed to have a smooth waves on the middle ground, and a little of the bushes on the foreground. It was perfect shot after a long drought of chasing colorful sunset.