The Valais is located in the south of Switzerland and has a fascinating high mountain landscape, which is unfortunately also severely threatened by climate change. One of these impressive mountains is the Bietschhorn, which, at almost 4000 m, clearly towers above the surrounding mountains.

I spend a lot of time in this area as I have been fascinated by high alpine landscapes since my youth. Early in this year I could watch a wonderful sunrise. My camera was mounted on the tripod long before and I took pictures of the constantly changing colour mood at regular intervals. The blue hour was already over when the first rays of sunshine made this beautiful mountain glow. The spectacle did not last very long, after that the light turned white very quickly and the special atmosphere was over. I have been photographing this mountain for many years, mainly in the morning and in the evening, every time the light is different - this is another one of the wonders of nature.