All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Tarnica (1346 metres), the highest peak in the Polish part of Bieszczady Mountains. The picture was taken from another neighboring mountain range, Polonina Carynska. In the late autumn morning, thick mist heated by the sun was raising from valeys. Then, the mist was blowned out by strong eastern wind thereby creating extremely plastic scenery. It was quite difficult to precisely compose picture with such a dynamic view with 420 mm combo. A tourist standing next to me paid my attention on cranes (Grus grus) oncoming on the right. I waited for a moment to have the cranes in strong focal point of my camera viewfinder to take a picture like this.