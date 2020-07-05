User Icon
You are at:»»Beuzec Cap Sizun Sunrise, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

Beuzec Cap Sizun Sunrise, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

Views: 1,354
Latest Uploaded Pictures

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In Brittany, when you go to take pictures at sunrise, sometimes the sky doesn't look very interesting and you can get mist, even in summer. It's important not to turn back but to be patient, because you can have good surprises, like the sunrise which manages to break through the mist!

In this case, I didn't want to give much importance to the sky, but I preferred an interesting graphic composition with natural elements by choosing a square format, associated with a 4 minutes long exposure.

Always take your filters with you!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®