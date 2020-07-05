All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In Brittany, when you go to take pictures at sunrise, sometimes the sky doesn't look very interesting and you can get mist, even in summer. It's important not to turn back but to be patient, because you can have good surprises, like the sunrise which manages to break through the mist!

In this case, I didn't want to give much importance to the sky, but I preferred an interesting graphic composition with natural elements by choosing a square format, associated with a 4 minutes long exposure.

Always take your filters with you!