Beuzec Cap Sizun, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

This particular place in Beuzec Cap-Sizun is called Kastel Koz. I had left that evening to wait for the sunset without imagining that big black clouds would come with it. The clouds bring the dramatic and original touch to the sunset. I chose a long exposure limited to 15 seconds so as not to "erase" too much the texture of the clouds and the polarizing filter allows to appreciate the clarity of the water! Superb place!