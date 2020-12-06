Beuzec Cap Sizun, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This morning is one of those days when you get up very early to go to a beautiful place, hoping for good weather conditions. Unfortunately, this was not the case : Fog over the sea, reduced visibility, cloudless sky...

However, if there is one lesson to be learned, it is that once you get there, it is always better to persevere and wait (which is why it is good to think about bringing tea or coffee).

That's what I did, and I was rewarded with this colourful breakthrough of the sun through the mist. The lack of detail in the sky made me choose this ultra-long 4 minute pose, and I chose to crop to a square format to get the composition I wanted.