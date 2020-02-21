Kilchurn Castle, Scotland by Scott Jessiman

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Dull and atmospheric, means perfect for all things Glencoe, so I was out and about shooting all day and lastly decided to head to Kilchurn Castle to see how the blues and the dull, typically Scottish weather was fairing round there before I headed home. A challenge that I always set out for myself is try a composition I've never seen, so wandering around the area I spotted this group of trees with a partial chunk missing and lined up the tripod so the castle was above it, with a faint path leading you to the main interest in the distance. A Formatt Hi-tech 7 stop was used to calm the water as well as an Graduated ND to balance out the sky.

I definitely recommend Kilchurn, but take your wellies as it's very very boggy. Weather can change up in the Highlands so always be prepared.