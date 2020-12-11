Betty’s Bay, Western Cape Province, South Africa by Fred van Leeuwen

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I revisited this old favorite spot, and this time I was able to stay well after sunset since low tide shifted up an hour, something which wasn't possible when I visited here the first time around.

I thought the clouds were not going to clear up and the sunset was going to be a bust. I set up my camera and tripod anyway, took a few test exposures, and waited for sunset. All the while, grey clouds started to gather more and more around the mountains. Right at the last moment, just after sunset, everything just fell into place.