Picture Story

This is a super macro image of water droplet refractions which has been focus stacked from approx. 8 images. The substrate for the droplets is a piece of tall grass which has gone to seed. The primrose is situated approximately six inches behind the droplets.

The lens is a specialized 2.5-5 X macro lens and must be used on a tripod and focusing rail, but the results can be fascinating. Since the depth of field at this level of magnification is so small, focus stacking is a must.