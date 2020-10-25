User Icon
You are at:»»»Bethel, Connecticut, USA by Jonathan Gordon
Macro & Close up Assignment

Bethel, Connecticut, USA by Jonathan Gordon

By on 0 Comments

Bethel, Connecticut, USA by Jonathan Gordon
Views: 959

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is a super macro image of water droplet refractions which has been focus stacked from approx. 8 images. The substrate for the droplets is a piece of tall grass which has gone to seed. The primrose is situated approximately six inches behind the droplets.

The lens is a specialized 2.5-5 X macro lens and must be used on a tripod and focusing rail, but the results can be fascinating. Since the depth of field at this level of magnification is so small, focus stacking is a must.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®