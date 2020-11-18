Bestue, Huesca, Aragon, Spain by Ricardo Gayan

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

An autumn morning with mists, which are crossing the valleys of the Pyrenees. A journey along a narrow road, full of autumn colors in the trees, takes us to a small Pyrenean town: Bestué (Huesca). We do not know it, but a brief look at the surroundings does not show great beauty in its fields, with small houses between the forest and a terraced land. Light autumn colors and the sun entering the clouds, provide us with a magnificent view. A landscape that invited to remain immersed in the beauty of Nature.