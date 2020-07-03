All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Berry college is a small college located 1.5 hours away from Metro Atlanta. It was a foggy morning in late autumn, I decided to get up at 5:00 am to drive to Berry college because I heard about how attractive the campus is and I never have been to this place before. Berry college owns this large forest area behind their main campus and this has been traditionally been a recreational site to the public.

As I mentioned before the morning was really foggy. I have to drive really slow to make sure that I am driving safe. Once I reach the campus, it was cold, moist and super foggy still. I can barely see anything in front me. I made my way to the hiking trail and slowly climbing to the location. The lighting was bad due to the weather and tree coverage, and I have to use a flashlight even in the early morning. But I finally made it, and what's even more excited is the sun started to shine through this foggy forest and created this dreamy look.