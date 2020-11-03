User Icon
Bennington, NY, USA by Susan Leonard

Autumn Visions

Picture Story

Driving through Bennington, NY was amazing with the autumnal colours really showing off their glory. Coming upon the white church framed by the autumnal trees was a real find and I couldn't resist parking the car and creating this beautiful image. I loved how the white church took on the glow of the surrounding trees. This helped with controlling the exposure for the white church spire that was in full sunlight. It did take a lot of patience, ie. waiting until the scene was traffic and people free.

