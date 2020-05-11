User Icon
Benijo, Tenerife, Spain by Greg Delaville

When I arrived at this place and saw this rock, I immediately had the idea of ​​making it reflect in the water so that it could form this letter "H". So I looked for an interesting foreground ... and arrived in front of these ripples of sand formed by the back and forth of the waves ... I installed my tripod, then did this long exposure and this is the result. .. A photo that reflects the serenity of a moment spent contemplating this magnificent landscape !!

