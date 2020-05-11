Benijo, Tenerife, Spain by Greg Delaville

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When I arrived at this place and saw this rock, I immediately had the idea of ​​making it reflect in the water so that it could form this letter "H". So I looked for an interesting foreground ... and arrived in front of these ripples of sand formed by the back and forth of the waves ... I installed my tripod, then did this long exposure and this is the result. .. A photo that reflects the serenity of a moment spent contemplating this magnificent landscape !!