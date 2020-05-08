Benalla Lake, Benalla, Victoria, Australia by Rene Martens

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is one of those photos that you just have to be at the right place at the right time. I was out in a local Wetlands grabbing some wildlife and landscapes and as I was then driving home I noticed that the sunset was getting quite colourful and was hoping that it would last long enough for me to get to the Bridge over Lake Benalla to grab this and a few others. The colour didn't last much long than this photo but I did like this one of the few I took as it also had the board walk in the bottom of the photo. I think you have to make sure that you always have your camera ready on occasions such as this so that you can get a photo that seems to stand out.