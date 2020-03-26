Santa Maria di Vitaleta, Val d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy by Maurizio Migliozzi

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was shot on a cold dawn in the famous area of Val d'Orcia (Tuscany - Italy), where land waves and Cypresses are always the star of the stage. I took part to my first (and only so far) 2 days photo workshop during which I had the opportunity to take so many nice interesting shots blessed but incredible sunsets, sunrise and night sky,I couldn't ask anything more.

That trip became a sort of gold mine in which I still keep going back and find some jewels I discarded time ago but re-evaluated with time. This shot was no exception. It was a very lucky dawn with an epic sunrise and a fantastic creamy orange and red sky to welcome us and raise our spirits somehow partially left in bed after the late shoot of the night before. We initially focussed on epic view of the whole valley which unfolded just under our position, but soon concentrated on specific subjects as this one. This is a very famous and much photographed little church although conditions were pretty unique that time, hoping to have portrayed something even slightly different from what's around on the same subject.