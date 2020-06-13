All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Bellevue, Washington is a small growing city across Lake Washington from Seattle. My home is a 27th floor perch overlooking the city and lake, and it often provides photo worthy opportunities for my waiting camera and tripod. Fog is a frequent visitor in the winter, and this sunrise shot was unique, with only one nearby construction project poking through the heavy cloud, revealing its quirky shape along with a distant bank of always-prolific evergreens. The dense fog hides the soon-to-be-busy city below and lends a deceptive calm, soon to be erased by the thriving commerce of this place we call home. Life seems so simple in this shot, and I drink it in.