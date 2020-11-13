User Icon
Autumn Visions

Bellevue Botanical Garden, Bellevue, WA, USA by Joe Campisi

Bellevue Botanical Garden, Bellevue, WA, USA by Joe Campisi
Picture Story

I spent a beautiful Sunday afternoon shooting with some friends at Bellevue Botanical Garden in Bellevue, WA. A beautiful and peaceful place with several different gardens an many types of flora.

I especially love the Japanese Garden there, as well as Japanese gardens in general. The peak color and dappled sunlight combined to produce some beautiful images that day. I'm glad I was able to get out this year and capture some of the vibrant color of my favorite season of the year. Thanks for looking.

