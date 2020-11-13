All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I spent a beautiful Sunday afternoon shooting with some friends at Bellevue Botanical Garden in Bellevue, WA. A beautiful and peaceful place with several different gardens an many types of flora.

I especially love the Japanese Garden there, as well as Japanese gardens in general. The peak color and dappled sunlight combined to produce some beautiful images that day. I'm glad I was able to get out this year and capture some of the vibrant color of my favorite season of the year. Thanks for looking.