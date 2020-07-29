Bela-Dulice, Turiec, Slovakia by Milan Gonda

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The more I develop as a photographer, the more I tend to enjoy working on different series of images. Maybe it has something to do with my childhood hobby of collecting stamps which often come in series. I think there is something very compelling about repetition of similar but different objects. A series of images is often more telling than a single image and it can help emphasize different aspects of individual photographs. I guess this is also the reason why series are a common place in photo competitions.

In spring 2020, I was photographing a small area of rural landscape over a period of three months. I started at the very end of winter when there was still some snow and I continued well into the growing season. During this time, the colours of the landscape, the direction of sunlight and weather conditions were constantly changing. Unfortunately, I am not able to show a series of images here, however this image is a good example of a larger body of work in which I focused on very graphical and sometimes even abstract interpretation of the landscape based on colours, lines, rhythms of volumes, textures, isolated objects, light and shadow. I worked in three different aspect ratios - 3:2, 2:1 and 3:1 thus producing essentially three separate series.