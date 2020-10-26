User Icon
Bee Flowers, Tucson, Arizona, USA by George Ball

Macro & Close up Assignment

Picture Story

I've been working to expand on my artistic vision and was looking at some of the flower in my yard. It was early morning and the sun was just beginning to hit the area where these flowers were growing but I realized that the sun angle was going to be such that direct light was not going to happen. After setting my camera on the tripod and doing some test shot, I took a white foam board and used it to bounce some light onto the plant. The results was very subtle but gave me the additional highlights I was looking for and I was then able to bring out the scene in post processing using Capture One 20.

