Picture Story

Like every free weekend, I wanted to go to nature so I planned a trip to my beloved “Jizerské” Mountains in the Czech Republic. As the weather was awful, the photographic expedition changed to a "tourist" expedition in the rain instead. Even though I didn't take much photos, I really enjoyed the trip because I love the rain and it reminds me of my favorite Scotland. However, at the end of the day I was a bit disappointed that I hadn't taken any photographs at all.

I decided to start taking photos of various details in the woods. At the beginning I focused on wet ferns and moss but in the end I was fascinated by raindrops on the leaves of bushes. It even stopped raining so there was enough light on the underbrush of the forest to take pictures without a tripod. Here you can see the result.