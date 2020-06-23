All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I driving along a familiar stretch of road one day, when I spotted the light in a beech wood that I must have driven past hundreds of time in the last forty years or so and I was blown away with the look of this wood, so I just had to return one day soon. A few days later, the day dawned misty, so I knew exactly where to head for.

I love simplicity in my images, so I’m often drawn to shooting in misty conditions, so this wood was just what I was looking for. The ethereal light in the mist gave the scene the simplicity I was looking and gave the image a depth and a sense of mystery.

Whilst I liked the look of the mono image in the mist, this wood has makes a great location for shooting autumn leaves in colour.