Beadlam, Yorkshire, England by Richard Burdon

Misty Landscape Assignment

Picture Story

I driving along a familiar stretch of road one day, when I spotted the light in a beech wood that I must have driven past hundreds of time in the last forty years or so and I was blown away with the look of this wood, so I just had to return one day soon. A few days later, the day dawned misty, so I knew exactly where to head for.

I love simplicity in my images, so I’m often drawn to shooting in misty conditions, so this wood was just what I was looking for. The ethereal light in the mist gave the scene the simplicity I was looking and gave the image a depth and a sense of mystery.

Whilst I liked the look of the mono image in the mist, this wood has makes a great location for shooting autumn leaves in colour.

