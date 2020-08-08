All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Living in west Michigan has its up's and down's, basically like everywhere else I suppose. Winters here can be long and harsh, but can also provide some interesting photographic possibilities. I always carry my macro lens when I'm out and about, and on this particular outing I found beach ice. Puddles along the Lake Michigan beaches that freeze into interesting patterns. When I found this cluster of ice, I set up my Gitzo tripod and switched to my macro lens.

As I said winter's in west Michigan can be harsh and unpredictable, cold weather gear is a must, and ice chains for your boots are not a bad idea either. I'm approaching my third winter since moving here, and I'm beginning to find photographing in the winter more interesting than in warmer months.