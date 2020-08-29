All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Early morning on the beach always manages to produce opportunities, even if there isn't a dramatic sunrise. The waveforms left in the sand suggest the flow patterns of rivers and streams, in this case I converted the image to black and white to emphasize the forms. I'm fortunate to be able to return to the same location repeatedly but the opportunity to find interesting patterns in the sand has been reduced by a replenishment project which adds uniformity. Fortunately, the ocean doesn't seem to care and will refashion the sand over time.