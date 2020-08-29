User Icon
You are at:»»»Beach Haven, NJ, USA by Bernard Kubiak

Beach Haven, NJ, USA by Bernard Kubiak

Views: 472
Abstract Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Early morning on the beach always manages to produce opportunities, even if there isn't a dramatic sunrise. The waveforms left in the sand suggest the flow patterns of rivers and streams, in this case I converted the image to black and white to emphasize the forms. I'm fortunate to be able to return to the same location repeatedly but the opportunity to find interesting patterns in the sand has been reduced by a replenishment project which adds uniformity. Fortunately, the ocean doesn't seem to care and will refashion the sand over time.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®