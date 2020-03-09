Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One October morning, I set off on a bicycle trip through a picturesque place - an artificial lake where basalt had previously been mined. I managed to meet dawn here. Everything was covered with thick fog and no visibility. Only half an hour later, the sun slowly began to clear the fog and before me began to emerge these clouds flying in the clouds. There was complete silence around and I seized the moment by pressing the shutter button. Special colors have been added to the trees whose leaves have already turned golden. There was calmness around, nature did not want to wake up after a night's sleep.

The sun was hard to break through the fog, so the light was very soft, which gave the photo a special effect.

Selection of the angle was not easy. Around the lake are dangerous slopes that are covered with thin trees and bushes. Therefore, it was necessary to hurry to find a good shooting point until the fog had dissipated.

This is a great place to be at any time of the year. in winter it is covered with ice and white snow, in summer the water becomes turquoise and the trees are covered with green leaves. The autumn version is represented in this photo.

It was the first point of my bike trip. then I had many more adventures and interesting places during the day. and in the evening, I returned home for a cup of hot tea to look at the pictures of this magical morning, which I will never forget.