Bayard Arboretum, New York, USA by Carolyn Karsten

Picture Story

It was a beautiful day for a walk in Bayard Arboretum in Long Island, New York. It is one of the places I have been visiting frequently since the beginning of the pandemic given it open-air, often not crowded and therefore easy to social distance. This allow me the opportunity to relax and observe subjects and scenery of interest such as flowers, trees or whatever else unfolds before me. I particularly seek photographs that have more of an "artful" expression and abstract photography aligns perfectly with this intention.

I have been experimenting with my new Canon EOS 6 Mark II new by closing the aperture down and moving the camera left to right as well as up and down. There is a little bit of skill in this but mostly experimentation and luck. I used the Canon EM 18-150 f/3.5 - 6/3 lens and I like that I can shut it down to f/40 to enable the abstract technique I seek. Communicating movement is what I particularly strive for. The windy day was working in my favor for abstract work so when I saw the reeds unexpectedly on the Great South Bay blowing in the wind, I knew I had something.

I experimented with several different apertures, f/18, f/22, f/32 and f/40, moving my camera swiftly left to right and up and down and felt, with twenty or so clicks. This particular photograph was shot at a shutter speed of 1/3 seconds. I felt I had my shot of the day but of course I would not know it for sure until I got home. When I returned home for the Bayard Arboretum, I had a wonderful surprise and souvenir for the day..."Reeds Abstract."