This was shot on a beautiful summer evening at a lake near my home. This place used to be an old quarry that turned into a dumping ground until the 1980s. Then, the locals decided to clean it up and fill it with water, converting the place into a regional park. It soon became a spot of migratory birds to stop and attracts a lot of local bird-photographers, along with joggers, marathon runners etc.

I had gone there to try out my 100-400mm lens that evening. As the moon rose I saw this beautiful scene with the moon reflecting on the lake. The smoke from some recent local wildfires had turned a plain cloudless evening into a deep grey-orange-pink one, making the whole scene look like a painting. I took a quick 4s exposure to capture the scene and another shot to get the details on the moon.

When I got home, my teenage daughter helped my wife, who does most of my post processing, blend the two to get a single picture. Together, the scene and the moon with details as visible to naked eyes, came out as close to the original scene as I had seen it. The final shot was as magical as the scene I had seen.