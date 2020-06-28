All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Leaving home for a photoshoot I noticed a Sea Haar (the Scottish word for a coastal fog) was visible, so I headed for the coast to try to capture some atmospheric scenes. As I came through North Berwick I got a glimpse of the top of the Bass Rock island, so I drove to the closest point on the mainland and waited for a gap in the Haar to reveal the Bass Rock. At this time of the year the Bass in practically covered with Gannets - according the the BBC it is apparently now the largest Gannet colony in the world, with over 150,000 birds.