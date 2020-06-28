User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Bass Rock, East Lothian, Scotland by Laurie Brett

By on 0 Comments

Views: 987

Picture Story

Leaving home for a photoshoot I noticed a Sea Haar (the Scottish word for a coastal fog) was visible, so I headed for the coast to try to capture some atmospheric scenes. As I came through North Berwick I got a glimpse of the top of the Bass Rock island, so I drove to the closest point on the mainland and waited for a gap in the Haar to reveal the Bass Rock. At this time of the year the Bass in practically covered with Gannets - according the the BBC it is apparently now the largest Gannet colony in the world, with over 150,000 birds.

LPM Special Offer

