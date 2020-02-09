Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was on a holiday/photography trip to Maine mostly in and around the Acadia national park capturing images of the park. I was not particularly interested in the many lighthouses that dot the coastline, except for the one at Bass Head Harbor. I waited for an evening with good clouds and a low tide. When I arrived at the parking lot with my wife we rand into a gentleman with quite a camera rig. He was packing up his PhaseOne and several lenses when he turned to me and said, "Don't bother going out to the lighthouse the shots you see are impossible!" He mumbled something else that I suspect is unprintable. I descended the stairs, then the rocks to the edge of the ocean and set up my tripod crowned with my camera and waited for the light to settle in. I'm standing there enjoying the beauty of the ocean, the rocks, and the lighthouse as my legs are awash in a wave riding the rising tide. Several more followed convincing me I needed to move to the next rock. I quickly set up and captured this image.