I was fortunate to have photographed this beautiful sunset in early September 2018. The Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse is perhaps one of the most photographed lighthouses in all of New England. I arrived about 3pm in the afternoon for my sunset shot. Accessing this location is fairly easy, but you do have to set up on the rocks right next to the water. Be careful and watch your footing! When the tides are low, you can get a bit further out on the rocks to have a more "open" shot of the lighthouse. The sailboat passing in the distance just added to the scene!