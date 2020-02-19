Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Bass Harbor Head Light is among the most visited sites within Acadia National Park along the coast of Maine. Although any time of day is great for a visit, the best times for photography are sunset and sunrise. Especially in the case of sunset arrive early to beat the crowds! The walk down the trail and steps to the rocks that surround the base of the Lighthouse isn't too taxing but the walk out onto the rocks to the best shooting locations definitely is! Be sure of your balance as you advance and, as I tell folks, watch where you place your feet before you admire the view!