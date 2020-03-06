Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After an impressive snowstorm here in Joshua Tree the area behind Barker Dam filled with water from the snow melt. I was up in the very early in the morning to capture the sunrise over the water and while waiting for the right moment I decided to try and capture an an image of ripples with a splash. I experimented for a while tossing rocks in the air and shooting and the result and ended up with this image.