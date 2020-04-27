User Icon
You are at:»»»Baring Falls, Glacier NP, Montana, USA by John Benet
Waterfall Assignment

Baring Falls, Glacier NP, Montana, USA by John Benet

By on 0 Comments

Baring Falls, Glacier NP, Montana, USA by John Benet
Views: 1,223


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is Baring Falls on a summer day in Glacier National Park in Montana, USA. It's a fairly short hike from the nearest parking area. In late afternoon the area is in shade, ideal for waterfall and moving water photography. With camera mounted a on a tripod placed low and close to the foreground, I used a shutter speed slow enough to blur the water motion but still retain some texture in the water flowing over the multi-colored rocks in the river. I also was drawn to the contrast between lush green spruce trees and the rock walls of the ravine.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®