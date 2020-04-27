Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is Baring Falls on a summer day in Glacier National Park in Montana, USA. It's a fairly short hike from the nearest parking area. In late afternoon the area is in shade, ideal for waterfall and moving water photography. With camera mounted a on a tripod placed low and close to the foreground, I used a shutter speed slow enough to blur the water motion but still retain some texture in the water flowing over the multi-colored rocks in the river. I also was drawn to the contrast between lush green spruce trees and the rock walls of the ravine.