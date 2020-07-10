All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Last year I travelled around India for over six months collecting photos and enjoying the fascinating country. I took this photo of the lush trees of Bangalore from a rooftop which gave me some elevation. Bangalore used to be known as the Garden City, although much of the green areas have now gone due to recent expansion and development. The sunset gave the trees a nice glow and the sky a pastel colour. I didn't have a tripod but was able to rest the camera on a balcony to ensure a crisp image.