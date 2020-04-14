Banff NP, Alberta, Canada by Ron Hallam

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Crowfoot Pass lies between Vulture Peak and Bow Peak and rises above Bow Lake at its eastern end. As you enter the pass, two small Alpine tarns rest on either side of the trail into the Pass. Crowfoot Pass was left by a retreating Glacier which left a long and broad pass to wander over. At the far South end of the Pass, one can catch a glimpse of Hector Lake ( which you pass as you drive on the Ice Fields Parkway North to Jasper National Park) and look southeast over Waputik Peak and even catch a glimpse of Mt. Temple off in the distance in the Bow Valley. From this end ( the North end), as you enter into the pass, one can look back and see the long line of peaks marching north in the Spine of the Canadian Rockies.