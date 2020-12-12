All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A group of my photography friends went to the mountains of western Alberta a couple of weeks ago, for some early-winter photography. On this day, we decided to follow a trail about 500 meters to a canyon area. We were hoping it would have lots of interesting ice to photograph. Unfortunately, the stream water wasn't frozen yet so we couldn't get into the canyon, however, on the trail, I had noticed lots of these tiny weeds sticking through the fresh snow, in the bright overcast light. They were only a few inches high but there were amazing patches of them! It took some time to find a few that were on their own, and then I found this little group, and focused on the middle one for the image. It turned out to be a nice result for what looked to be an unsuccessful venture.