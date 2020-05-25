Bandon, Oregon, USA by Stuart Gordon

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sunset amid the sea stacks, Bandon, Oregon. Made this image in early March just before the pandemic shut everything down. It didn't look like much was going to happen while I searched around for foreground and a good composition. Some photographers left right after the sun set. But I knew from past experience that's a mistake. Sometimes the fireworks don't really start until 10-15 minutes after sunset. Sure enough on this occasion, that's exactly what happened. Sometimes the sky fizzles, and sometimes it absolutely sizzles.