All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Bandon, OR always sparked my fascination for it's beautiful sea stacks, marvelous sunset, and a nice rustic vibe. I was in lookout of an opportunity which would provide me an excuse to go out and shoot. About 4 hrs away from my home, it is not exactly very near neither too far from my place. Regardless, I made a time on a weekend when the forecast was just about right to take a nice shot down there. When I reached there, I realized it is going to be a clear sunset without any clouds. Feeling slightly demotivated, I started scourging for composition. The crashing waves, receding waters, a Long snake like seaweed AND a V shaped rock - there was just too many elements on the scene. I focused myself and started to think slowly about a composition. After thinking for a while, I started taking pictures of those nice sand pattern as a foreground element and the sea stack in background. Although, I got quite a few decent shots with sand patterns, rocks and of course the howling dog sea stack - this sand pattern shot stuck in my mind. Later I realized, this was the firs ever shot I took that day. Need to take some time out and process my other frames from that day too. Another thing which amazed me about this shot was - that bird on the apostle. If one looks closely, a small bird can be found sitting on top of that rock!

I am planning to visit again soon in winter when there is more chance to get dramatic light and hoping to get some decent shots.