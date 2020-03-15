Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken during the month of September. The fall and winter months are my favorite times to do landscape photography along the Oregon Coast. I was a full-time RV traveler since 2015, so it felt great to be back in my old stomping grounds. This particular evening the weather was warm and calm. I loved the clouds and pink sky. I love it when I have an outing when I walk away with several keepers. This was that kind of evening.