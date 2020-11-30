User Icon
Baldeneysee, Essen, Germany by Avishek Patra
Autumn Visions

Baldeneysee, Essen, Germany by Avishek Patra

By on 0 Comments

Baldeneysee, Essen, Germany by Avishek Patra
Views: 1,142

Picture Story

The one definitive good that has come out of this year is that it has made me explore the local neighboring area. A short 30-min drive from my home is this beautiful bank of a lake, frequented by joggers and strollers. Along the edge of the lake, these huge, arching trees with their yellow-orange Autumn leaves make a ight to behold... Most definitively, this year of lock-downs as shown me that there are tremendous opportunities around us, one just has to look for them.

