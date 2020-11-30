All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The one definitive good that has come out of this year is that it has made me explore the local neighboring area. A short 30-min drive from my home is this beautiful bank of a lake, frequented by joggers and strollers. Along the edge of the lake, these huge, arching trees with their yellow-orange Autumn leaves make a ight to behold... Most definitively, this year of lock-downs as shown me that there are tremendous opportunities around us, one just has to look for them.