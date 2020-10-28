All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Bakers beach in San Francisco, CA offers a unique perspective to world-famous Golden Gate Bridge. As my buddy and I reached the bridge, dusk was setting in. Not happy with the few initial compositions I experimented with, I decided to plant my tripod firmly within the wave action and waited for the appropriate wave to hit. I captured about 30 exposures till I obtained a satisfactory wave action in the foreground. Then I waited for the skylight to fade so that the lights on the bridge stand out against the dusky sky. This picture is an exposure blend of two images - one which had the wave action I liked and the other for the dusk sky and the lights on the bridge. Satisfied with the result, we headed back in pitch darkness back to the car. A weekend well spent!