Bakers Beach, San Francisco, California, USA by Satish Mohan

Bakers Beach, San Francisco, California, USA by Satish Mohan
Views: 1,412

Picture Story

Bakers beach in San Francisco, CA offers a unique perspective to world-famous Golden Gate Bridge. As my buddy and I reached the bridge, dusk was setting in. Not happy with the few initial compositions I experimented with, I decided to plant my tripod firmly within the wave action and waited for the appropriate wave to hit. I captured about 30 exposures till I obtained a satisfactory wave action in the foreground. Then I waited for the skylight to fade so that the lights on the bridge stand out against the dusky sky. This picture is an exposure blend of two images - one which had the wave action I liked and the other for the dusk sky and the lights on the bridge. Satisfied with the result, we headed back in pitch darkness back to the car. A weekend well spent!

