BadWater Basin, Death Valley NP, California, USA by Jesse Moran

Picture Story

God I've seen this view so many times but it still catches my attention like the first time! Top it off with a pretty sweet sunset and it's just surreal. Here's a shot from a Stunning Sunset at Bad Water Basin during Winter of 2020, Myself and a friend Joshua Snow had been running around Death Valley National Park all day trying to find the best spot for Sunset and this really ended up being the best Choice!

It had really been some time since I setup for a Long Exposure Sunset shot so I figured I'd throw my 6-stop Wonderpana ND filter on the 11-24mm lens and give it a shot, I was really In Love with the Outcome here! Always a good Time!