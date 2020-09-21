All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was taken in Badwater Basin in Death Valley during sunset in February. We walked out about a mile into the dry playa, and were caught in a light rainstorm, facing west, shooting an amazing ray of light slicing through the clouds. I turned around to grab a towel in my bag, looked up only to find an amazing light show refracting off of rain falling behind me. Ultimately. what I thought was going to be the shot of a lifetime ended up being two completely different shots from the same spot, just looking in opposite directions. This was the first time I learned the lesson to always turn around and see what is happening behind me.