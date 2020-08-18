All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The badlands in Utah are one of my favorite destinations for photography or exploring. What attracts me the most is the endless variety of opportunities to photograph unusual formations in any weather.

Furthermore as a photographer to have the opportunity of concentrating on exciting compositions at hours outside the sunrise and sunset time frame is something that is particularly enticing to me. October is my favorite time to explore the area as the cottonwood trees are exploding in color and the backdrop of the badlands is usually conducive to a mesmerizing photo opportunity. However, on this day, after enjoying an exciting sunrise location, I turned to the formations which had caught my eye on the previous day. As I hiked around the badlands area, which seemed so barren and lifeless from a distance, I was excited to have captured this abstract showing the effect of the juxtaposition of shapes, curves, ripples and cracks in the layers of the undulating ledges.