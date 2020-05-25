All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It isn’t always straight and narrow. Life’s path can be full of twists and turns... Over mountains and through valleys, taking us places we never imagined. Sometimes it’s lonely, and cold...waiting for a break in the storm. Other times the journey is vibrant, and exciting, but one thing is for certain, life is what makes us and it’s never too late to change your path.

Finding flowers in the badlands was something I have wanted to do for several years but always missed, the upside to Covid-19 gave me that chance!